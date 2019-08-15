Welcome to Is This Shoe OK?, an infrequent column about shoes that may or may not be good, as determined by me, an authority because I own shoes, and you, in the comments below. Today, we’re taking a look at Opening Ceremony x Sketchers’ Energy Sneaker.



Here it is: the final evolution of the ugly, chunky sneaker trend. As fashion nose-dives deeper into the unfortunate era of the late ‘90s and early ‘00s for nostalgic inspiration, it should come as no surprise that Skechers, a shoe brand beloved by Limited Too-clad tweens and presumably no one else, has come into vogue. (Are Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers really that far off from Skechers’ D’Lites, anyway?)

Opening Ceremony, a legitimately cool brand unafraid to take fashion risks and known to rebrand wack footwear, transforming them into stylish commodities, has decided to join forces with Skechers. According to the OC website, the “Energy Sneaker,” seen above, will set you back $95. “Celebrating its 20th anniversary of the Skechers Energy sneaker, Opening Ceremony x Skechers’ collaboration features an exclusive utilitarian colorway in chocolate brown, taupe, and black,” the description reads. “Its chunky, traction-grip outsole is paired with a die-cut cushioned insole, and their lace-up upper features a semi-transparent overlay with monochromatic logo branding.” Cool. I know some words, too!

Opening Ceremony partnering with Skechers feels... out there, to say the least. Sneakerheads have never been about the shoe brand, which has always been known as uncool. Last year, Chief Financial Officer John Vandemore even admitted Skechers’ “core demographic isn’t the... fashionista,” to the Wall Street Journal. That was two years after Complex ripped the brand to shreds for “blatantly knock[ing] off adidas’ Stan Smith and Pure Boost and Nike’s Flyknit Air Max.” Clearly, those with the tastemaking power have never been about it. So why are Skechers making the return now? And why is Opening Ceremony involved?

Last year, Hypebae predicted Skechers would become the it-shoe of 2018 simply because the company was next in the revival line. Kappa, Fila, Converse, and Vans all made their way back into style’s consciousness, Skechers were surely due to enjoy some of the benefits too. That didn’t happen, but it might now. Personally, I think they’re extraordinarily ugly and not okay, save for maybe working out? Are they comfortable? They must be comfortable for $95. Come on.

But who cares what I think. What do you think? Is this shoe ok? Or should it go back to the hideous past from which it came? Let me know in the comments.