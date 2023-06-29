Is Ron DeSantis a Robot? You Decide.

Is Ron DeSantis a Robot? You Decide.

The Florida governor isn't known for being likable, probably because he acts like a robot doing a poor impression of a human. Let's take a look.

By
Susan Rinkunas
Image for article titled Is Ron DeSantis a Robot? You Decide.
Photo: Getty

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) faces many obstacles in his effort to prevail over Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination—and one main one is that he’s not known for being a likable guy. In fact, ABC News obtained a video from his 2018 debate prep sessions in which an advisor told him to write the word “LIKABLE” in all caps at the top of his notepad for his debate with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum. “I do the same thing, ‘cause I have the same personality, we’re both aggressive,” the advisor said.

It’s possible that people don’t like DeSantis because he does things like ban abortion, bark at reporters, attack LGBTQ people, and restrict educators’ ability to accurately teach history. It’s also possible that people do not like him because he acts like a robot doing a poor impression of a human. Or...is DeSantis actually a robot? Or maybe a pull-string doll? A tiny alien wearing a human skin suit like in Men in Black? An android planted here to spy on us?

Please consider the following evidence.

DeSantis As a Pull-String Doll

Are we looking at a human in this video or a doll with a string in its back that, once pulled, makes the doll say “WOKE BADsix times in 20 seconds? (Meanwhile, Casey DeSantis dutifully claps in her gaudy pageant dress.)

DeSantis Attempts a Wave

Presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waves to a crowd at a campaign event on June 2, 2023 in Gilbert, South Carolina.
DeSantis waves (???) to a crowd at a campaign event on June 2, 2023, in Gilbert, South Carolina.
Photo: Getty

This has the exact energy as the “How do you, fellow kids?” meme—except, instead of being an old, DeSantis is an android.

DeSantis Attempts a Smile

DeSantis greets attendees after his remarks at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit on April 21, 2023
DeSantis greets attendees after his remarks at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit on April 21, 2023
Photo: Getty

It looks like his “Smile 3000" program booted up and then quickly crashed. Someone needs to unplug him and try again in 15 seconds.

DeSantis Attempts to Be Delighted By a Baby

DeSantis holds a baby during a campaign event at Sun Valley Barn in Pella, Iowa, US, on May 31, 2023.
DeSantis holds a baby during a campaign event at Sun Valley Barn in Pella, Iowa, US, on May 31, 2023.
Photo: Getty

Even his security guard seems extremely alarmed by how this entity is interacting with a human baby. (The baby clearly knows something, too.)

DeSantis or Sophia?

Presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd on June 2, 2023 in Gilbert, South Carolina.
DeSantis speaks to a crowd on June 2, 2023, in Gilbert, South Carolina.
Photo: Getty

This genuinely looks like the pained, confused expressions Sophia the Robot makes. And she’s famously not a human!

DeSantis Attempts Another Smile

From left, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Randy Feenstra flip meat on the grill for a photo op during the annual Feenstra Family Picnic in Sioux Center, Iowa, on May 13, 2023.
From left, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, DeSantis, and Congressman Randy Feenstra flip meat on the grill for a photo op during the annual Feenstra Family Picnic in Sioux Center, Iowa, on May 13, 2023.
Photo: Getty

Someone somewhere definitely pressed a button to try to contort DeSantis’ face into something that kind of resembles an expression meant to convey enjoyment.

DeSantis Tries to Answer a Question

In April, before he officially announced his run, DeSantis practically short-circuited in response to a question about Trump. His head bobbled in a this-robot-is-malfunctioning kind of way as he insisted, “I’m not a candidate,” with huge bug eyes. It was weird! Quick follow-up, Governor: Are you a homo sapien?

DeSantis Discovers He Has a Mouth

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis departs an event Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Washington.
DeSantis departs an event on April 18, 2023, in Washington.
Photo: Associated Press

Human skin suit theory.

DeSantis Accidentally Lets Slip That He Has Robot Eyesight

At the recent Faith & Freedom Coalition, DeSantis said he just got back from San Francisco, where he immediately saw “people using fentanyl” upon landing. Riddle me this: Can a human identify someone that has fentanyl from afar with the naked eye?

DeSantis Tries Out Moving His Eyebrows

DeSantis visits Red Arrow Diner, a traditional campaign stop for presidential candidates visiting the Manchester, New Hampshire, area on May 19, 2023.
DeSantis visits Red Arrow Diner, a traditional campaign stop for presidential candidates visiting the Manchester, New Hampshire, area on May 19, 2023.
Photo: Getty

New theory: All photos of DeSantis talking to voters are AI-generated.

DeSantis Enters Low-Power Mode

Casey DeSantis speaks during an Iowa GOP reception on May 13, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Casey DeSantis speaks during an Iowa GOP reception on May 13, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Photo: Getty

Casey speak. Ronbot rest.

