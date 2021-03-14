Is Anyone Surprised That Beyoncé's Skipping the Grammys Again

Photo : Gareth Cattermole ( Getty Images )

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, interim Recording Academy CEO and president Harvey Mason all but outright said that Beyoncé had declined an invitation to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. “It’s unfortunate because she’s such a big part of the Recording Academy,” he told the outlet. “We absolutely wish we had her onstage.”



Her absence onstage at tonight’s ceremony will be glaring, given the fact that she’s the most nominated act of the night with nine nominations, the Associated Press reports, not to mention that she could become the most awarded Grammys history tonight if she picks up at least four trophies in any of the categories she’s up for.

But looking beyond just this one night, is anyone surprised? Beyoncé hasn’t attended the ceremony since 2018, and although she’s the Grammys’ most nominated woman with a staggering 79 nominations over the past 21 years, she’s been consistently shut out of winning any of the big four categories (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist), despite consistently putting out top-caliber work—and I’m not just talking about Lemonade and self-titled, but like B’Day and 4, too! Those were ABSOLUTELY contenders, and anyone who says otherwise can take their lack of taste down to 123 Ninth Circle of Hell Street where it belongs.

Anyway, again, who’s surprised, on ly three Black women have won Album of the Year, how many times do we have to spell out the problem and once again watch it not register with whoever’s making the calls up top at the Recording Academy, etc., etc., etc.