Irina Shayk Is Not Afraid to Cut Ties

It has been six months since Irina Shayk stopped attending tennis matches with Bradley Cooper, and now she’s ready to drop teeny, tiny crumbs about their relationship, telling British Vogue that when she’s done with someone, she’s done. Finally, a celebrity with a breakup ethos I can get behind:



“I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of that,” Shayk told the magazine. “If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know? I think some people are really scared of this coldness. I also think not many people know that underneath this there’s a nice, sweet person who cries in interviews.”

Shayk and Cooper share a 3-year-old daughter, so it’s unclear whether the “cut all ties” tactic has actually been implemented in this case. Based on the interview, it doesn’t sound like she begrudges Cooper anything:

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being,” she says. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.” “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” she adds. “Life without B is new ground.” Shayk and Cooper co-parent Lea and – although an extraordinary mother – she admits, “It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

I’m going to continue to parse this morsel for clues as to whether their uncoupling was Stefani Germonatta- inspired or not, because while Shayk has clearly moved on, I will not until I know the truth. [Vogue]

Kylie Jenner is spooked because she’s been known to fly on the very same helicopter that was carrying Kobe Bryant when it crashed on Sunday, killing everyone on board. Can’t say I blame her.

She most recently took a flight with pilot Ara Zobayan in November with Stormi. Meanwhile, officials are still working to figure out what led to the crash. [TMZ]

