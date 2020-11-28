International Diplomacy Is Shaking

Screenshot : Apple TV via YouTube

Earlier in the fall, Mariah Carey shocked and stunned the world (or at least me, personally) by hinting at a possible collaboration with Ariana Grande, which felt kinda major given their long-rumored, vaguely tabloid-fabricated beef. Said alleged beef, in short: Fans and the media called Grande things like “the new Mariah,” “the next Mariah,” and “the young Mariah” back when her music career first started taking off, which understandably didn’t sit well with Carey herself. “First of all, I’m still young,” Carey said when asked about her purported Eve Harrington in a 2014 interview. “But I wish everybody all the best of luck, and if this is a career path they choose, I hope that they can achieve longevity.” Ha!

Anyway, the collab is real, and the beef is not! (Or at least it hasn’t been for a couple of years now…) And now we have our first look at it in action thanks to this new trailer for Carey’s upcoming Christmas special, to which yon collabo belongs.

In the trailer for Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, we’re blessed with a literal glimpse at Carey sharing a green-screen stage with Grande and Jennifer Hudson, singing an updated version of 2010 holiday single “Oh Santa!” featuring all three singers, Rolling Stone reports.

The special, out Dec. 4 on Apple TV, also features cameos from Misty Copeland, Snoop Dogg, and Tiffany Haddish, and it seems like it will be fun and fine. Love to have precisely one (1) good thing to look forward to in this pandemic! Watch the trailer below.

