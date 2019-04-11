Perhaps this may come as a surprise, but neither local nor state police have jurisdiction over which accounts are allowed to remain on Instagram.



Ignorant of this fact, former Instagram influencer Jessy Taylor recently reported the deletion of her account to authorities, as the rejection felt akin to murder, according to Insider:

“I felt like it was a homicide,” she said. “Like somebody murdered me and then went online to say, ‘I murdered this girl.’ “I called the police actually and told them about this, and they said you can’t compare a murder to this, and I was like, no, that’s exactly what it felt like.”

Taylor apparently had 100,000 followers (and a history of racist comments) before “haters” reported her, leading to the removal of her account. And though she says she made $500,000 from her social media account over three years, in a tear-sodden YouTube video, she claims that half a mil ain’t what it used to be.

In 100 years, this video could very well be in a museum to explain the nascent days of the social media industrial complex, with the following serving as a manifesto for the Influencer Age:

“I bring nothing to the table...I’m not work material. I will never be work material.”

If nothing else, we’re about 10 years out from a Golden Globes category for “Best Tearful Influencer Apology Video.”