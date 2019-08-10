Kid Rock, relic of the late-90s white guy talk rap musical era who has not had a hit in over a decade, has some opinions about current celebrity Taylor Swift, and they are unsurprisingly bad.
On August 9, the wordsmith who gave us such lyrical gems as “Bawitdaba” treated us to even more letters via Twitter, this time in an order that formed actual, hateful words:
“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. –Kid Rock.”
He is most likely referring to Swift’s recent decision to come forward as a person who believes gay people are human beings worthy of the same rights and basic respect as all other human beings. Not sure who he believes Swift is fellating, as the crowd she is currently championing most likely has no interest. Swift, an extremely wealthy celebrity who does not need to rely on intentionally inflammatory Tweets because her music still earns attention, is set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of Cats, while Kid Rock is a former musician and failed politician who doesn’t know he need not sign his Tweets as we can clearly see his name listed atop them. [Us Weekly]
In other men’s opinion news, Charlie Sheen says ex Brooke Mueller is “where she needs to be,” meaning rehab. [USA Today]
- Brooke Houts, the YouTuber currently under investigation for animal abuse, often tweeted her frustration at the fact that her dog behaved like a dog. [TMZ]
- After being robbed, Gigi Hadid is done with Mykonos, and will have to resort to vacationing literally anywhere else in the world she feels like going. [People]
- Kelly Ripa acknowledges that all the interesting celebrities are out of town in August. [People]
- Scott Disick is “trying” to not be terrible, which is only newsworthy when a rich white dude does it. [Us Weekly]
- Brody Jenner, on the other hand, is staying true to himself. [Us Weekly]
- Miriam Rivera, the first openly trans reality star, died in February, but it took her husband’s interview with Daily Mail Australia alleging failure to properly investigate her death for the news to garner media attention. [People]