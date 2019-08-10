Image: Getty

Kid Rock, relic of the late-90s white guy talk rap musical era who has not had a hit in over a decade, has some opinions about current celebrity Taylor Swift, and they are unsurprisingly bad.



On August 9, the wordsmith who gave us such lyrical gems as “Bawitdaba” treated us to even more letters via Twitter, this time in an order that formed actual, hateful words:

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. –Kid Rock.”

He is most likely referring to Swift’s recent decision to come forward as a person who believes gay people are human beings worthy of the same rights and basic respect as all other human beings. Not sure who he believes Swift is fellating, as the crowd she is currently championing most likely has no interest. Swift, an extremely wealthy celebrity who does not need to rely on intentionally inflammatory Tweets because her music still earns attention, is set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of Cats, while Kid Rock is a former musician and failed politician who doesn’t know he need not sign his Tweets as we can clearly see his name listed atop them. [Us Weekly]

In other men’s opinion news, Charlie Sheen says ex Brooke Mueller is “where she needs to be,” meaning rehab. [USA Today]

