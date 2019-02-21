Image: Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow is suing the retired Utah doctor who sued her last month over a skiing accident that took place in February 2016. The doctor, Terry Sanderson, claimed that Paltrow lost control while skiing, ran into him, and then shuffled (on skis) quickly away. Paltrow now says quite the opposite happened.

The 46-year-old actress filed a countersuit against Terry Sanderson on Wednesday in which she claimed the 69-year-old “took her out from behind” while she was skiing downhill, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Paltrow claims she was enjoying skiing lessons with her family at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah when Sanderson “plowed into her back” which caused her to sustain a full “body blow,” according to her lawsuit.

According Paltrow, Sanderson apologized.

Paltrow, who is made of money from selling colorful rocks and something called “Sun Potion”, is asking for a symbolic $1, just to point out how Sanderson’s lawsuit is “without merit.” Yes, a single dollar and attorney’s fees, of course.

All is not well over in at the Kardashian-Jenners. Jordyn Woods, the 21-year-old who allegedly cheated with Khloe Kardashian’s 27-year-old baby daddy Tristan Thompson, is moving out of her BFF Kylie Jenner’s house and back in with her mom. What happens next to Woods and Jenner’s friendship is anyone’s guess, really, as the family continues to untangle this story and first decides whether or not to outlaw Thompson from Calabasas.

The reports that have come out about the cheating seem to be skipping over the fact that... everyone expected this kind of behavior from Thompson? Let’s have a look (per People, emphasis mine):

“When they first started hearing on Monday that Tristan made out with Jordyn, no one really believed it,” said one source. “That Tristan would be inappropriate, yes everyone knows that he can’t behave, but that Jordyn would make out with him, it first seemed like a made up rumor.”

Sure sounds like a stand-up guy.

I’m sorry to inform you I love this video of Miranda Lambert’s husband dancing in the street at a gay pride parade in 2015.