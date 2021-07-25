If You Saw Kanye Wandering Through the Atlanta United Game No You Didn't

Would I want to live at a sports arena? Not really, no! But Kanye West reportedly would—and reportedly is!



The artist—who previewed his upcoming tenth studio album, Donda, for 40,000 people, including ex-wife Kim Kardashian, at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday—has been living at the venue ever since the listening party, TMZ reports.

Lest you think he’s sleeping on concrete and subsisting on illicit pumps of nacho cheese, sources tell TMZ that West has his own private chef making food for him, which he consumes in the privacy of his own private studio space and living quarters. Those same sources claim that the man plans to stay there until he finishes Donda, named after his late mother, which is eyeing an early-August release.

Kanye has emerged from his private quarters in the days following the listening party, though! Here’s a collection of pics and videos, per TMZ and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, in which West—dressed in nearly the same outfit he wore on Thursday, stocking cap(?) over the head and all—can be seen walking through the crowds at Saturday’s Atlanta United game.

