If You Saw Kanye Wandering Through the Atlanta United Game No You Didn't

Would I want to live at a sports arena? Not really, no! But Kanye West reportedly would—and reportedly is!
The artist—who previewed his upcoming tenth studio album, Donda, for 40,000 people, including ex-wife Kim Kardashian, at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday—has been living at the venue ever since the listening party, TMZ reports.
Lest you think he’s sleeping on concrete and subsisting on illicit pumps of nacho cheese, sources tell TMZ that West has his own private chef making food for him, which he consumes in the privacy of his own private studio space and living quarters. Those same sources claim that the man plans to stay there until he finishes Donda, named after his late mother, which is eyeing an early-August release.
Kanye has emerged from his private quarters in the days following the listening party, though! Here’s a collection of pics and videos, per TMZ and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, in which West—dressed in nearly the same outfit he wore on Thursday, stocking cap(?) over the head and all—can be seen walking through the crowds at Saturday’s Atlanta United game.
- Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday (of COURSE she’s a Leo) with a party in St. Tropez. There are pics and videos from the soirée in which Jen and her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, can be seen kissing and canoodling while “Jenny from the Block,” the former’s 2002 hit that featured Ben in the video. This is all so...perfect... Feels like a psy-op!! [Hollywood Life]
- Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky also went out for date night, which IMO feels normal and not like a psy-op. [Page Six]
- Meanwhile, Britney Spears is naked and gorgeous. [Page Six]
- And Cuba Gooding Jr. is apparently not great at singing! At least according to the people who caught him doing karaoke in the Hamptons. [Page Six]
- “I’m married to a man, but I have express[ed] soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls,” said Cardi B after she was accused of queerbaiting in the “Wild Side” and “WAP” videos and performances. “All of a sudden ‘queer baiting’ is the new word, and people use it to the ground!” [Bossip]
- Why is Baby Jane Hudson in the new Space Jam. [mine own Twitterina]
