If There Are Still Royals, Does That Make You a Peasant?

As everyone is well aware from the torrential downpour of celebrity gossip about them, the United Kingdom still has royals. (If this is news to you, I’m so sorry you had to find out this way.) But do we still have peasants? If so, who are they? Are WE the peasants? I mean, if you have to ask....



In the latest installment of our ongoing video series explaining the mystifying rituals of the ancient pet raptor population who occupy Buckingham Palace and its associated castles, I consider the question of the peasantry. Sure, it’s a specific historical concept that doesn’t really apply anymore, but if there’s one thing I learned at the royal wedding, it’s pretty much an academic question when you’re literally sitting on the ground in the dirt waiting for a prince to make his appearance.



