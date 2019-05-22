Image: via Getty

A few years ago, my roommate and I were briefly obsessed with the FYI Network show Kócktails with Khloé, in which Khloé Kardashian fed cocktails to a bunch of famous people and family members and asked them questions. It was a vaguely entertaining piece of television, and I watched exactly four out of the 14 episodes that aired before it was canceled. At the time, I was devastated, but it seems I may in some small way be avenged.

According to TMZ, Cardi B wants her own cocktail-related talk show, this one called Bocktails with Cardi B—she reportedly filed trademark documents for the name, for “entertainment services in the nature of providing ongoing episodes for distribution via television and the Internet featuring celebrities and artists.” I can only assume this will be Cardi’s take on my beloved Kócktails with Khloé, and I am extremely here for it.

Though the show does not yet exist in any form, Cardi B is, unsurprisingly, no slouch when it comes to the branding:

She wants more than a show with the name, “Bocktails with Cardi B.” She’s asking for exclusivity on clothing, including shirts, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, hats, caps, footwear, skirts, dresses, blouses, sweaters, pants and shorts.” And, there’s more ... she wants to use the name for “alcoholic beverages, except beer and beverages containing beer.”

Someone purchase me five “Bocktails with Cardi B” hats and a Bartini Bocktail kit, please and thank you.

Chrissy Teigen, like all humans, has many weaknesses: clapbacks, Photoshop, pie, banana bread, memes, and drunk tweeting, to name a few. And in an interview with People this week, she revealed one more: pre-bed sandwiches, which husband John Legend feeds her every night.

“It’s a ham and cheese — Velveeta singles with ham and mayonnaise. Butter is crucial, on both sides of the bread, just to bring it all together.” “He slices it diagonally and puts it next to the bed,” she added. “I eat half of it before I fall asleep and then I wake up three hours later, maybe around 3:00 A.M. and I eat the other half. It’s just become a thing and I cannot stop.”

The sandwich is like a security blanket, a soft, soothing little thing in which she wraps her insides before departing on a quick trip to the Land of Nod.

I personally eschew pre-bed sandwiches in favor of pre-bed gummy bears, but I see no problem with this.

