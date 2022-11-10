If you were to view some of the recent footage of Vice President Kamala Harris , you’d think that we weren’t less than 48 hours out from one of the most grueling midterm elections in recent history. Our nation’s second-in-command has been filmed singing nursing rhymes, gushing over school buses, and raving over pretty basic logistical tools. Maybe, like many of us, Harris is just rejoicing in the fact that the menacing red wave Republicans promised was barely even a trickle. Maybe, she’s decided that acting delightfully silly beats wishing she could get a lobotomy or hit by an asteroid, à la the Jezebel staff. Whatever the case may be, I can’t help but be happy for a woman who seems to be living her best life.



One particular clip that’s been making the rounds on Twitter features the VPOTUS merrily walking towards a coach bus while singing “The Wheels on the Bus,” before bursting into a fit of laughter. Harris quite notably fails to hit a single correct note in the five-second performance, but her enthusiasm for the automobile trumps the need for any musical prowess. Plus, we can’t expect Biden’s right hand to know the tune to every nursery rhyme out there—I’m sure she’s got more important things to worry about, like, oh I don’t know, running the country.

Advertisement

Just like my 4-year-old cousin, Harris doesn’t discriminate when it comes to her love for vehicles: Harris made her passion for school buses quite clear during a speech on clean school buses delivered in Seattle last month. Standing in front of her idol itself, a mighty yellow school bus, she joshes, “Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus, right? Can you raise your hand if you love a yellow school bus? Many of us went to school on the yellow school bus, right?” Before you make fun of her, I ask you, has Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg ever brought vibes this immaculate to a function??

G/O Media may get a commission 15% off ASYSTEM - Libido A sexy collab with wellness brand Maude

These gummies boost hormones and increase blood flow with natural ingredients for a pleasurable experience and better overall sexual performance. Buy at Asystem with Promo Code Use the promo code INVENTORY15 Advertisement

But don’t be fooled. Harris doesn’t just love cultural staples—she dabbles in some pretty niche interests too. “I love Venn diagrams,” she said during a recent public appearance. The crowd burst into laughter. “I really do. I love Venn diagrams, it’s just something about those three circles and the analysis about where there is the intersection, right?”

She then catches an audience member’s eye and asks, “You agree with me right?” before reaching behind her to retrieve her props (yes, she brought props). While I wouldn’t necessarily advertise this particular obsession on, say, my Hinge profile, I think I see it! Who doesn’t love those silly little circles, especially when they intersect at women’s bodily autonomy and elected politicians who’ll ensure that neither will be stripped away. Consider me charmed.

Advertisement

Harris has long been a bit of a content queen, feeding us meme-able clips since she and Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

Advertisement

“She’s on the most divine pharmaceutical cocktail known to man,” one Twitter user noted after her Venn diagram s pie l. Kamala, if you’r e reading this, please drop the recipe to whatever you’ve been consuming lately.