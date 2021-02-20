Saturday Night Social: I Hope That New York TikTok Couple Never Stops

I don’t want to be dramatic, but I would simply die if that couple who moved to New York and started documenting their new “being a New Yorker” lives with daily vlog uploads were to stop documenting their new “being a New Yorker” lives with daily vlog uploads.
The couple—a.k.a., Ava Gardy and Daren Girdner, a dancer and video editor who left Los Angeles for the Big Apple late last year, per Curbed—has been steadily posting ‘tok after ‘tok, seemingly without missing a single day. They’re currently up to 81, though it doesn’t appear to have been easy for them. On Friday, they posted “Day 80,” which features Girdner looking kind of bummed. “I’m just not feeling very inspired,” he says under a mask. “I think I’m just creatively drained.”
And yet...he posted! Inspiration for us all or at least for me, personally.
DISCUSSION
So, my region is still very much under lockdown and stay-home orders. Out of some unexpected mixture of boredom and sudden energy, today I became one of those people who made a FB page for their dog.
I don’t want to be *that person* (I find people who lose themselves entirely in pets as insufferable as people who lose themselves in children can be. I think ‘furbaby’ is a deeply gross term, I’m sorry) but he’s just got so much character. He’s half English Bulldog, half Basset, and just honestly all class. He has the most expressive range of groans and sighs and eye rolls, they just kill me. He makes his opinions very clear. He’s so odd looking people have actually exited their homes when we’ve been on walks to inquire about what the hell he is and if he’s on purpose. We have a small business, and ages ago when we launched our website we put him up under staff bios because he photographs hilariously well, and people literally emailed us about him.
Anyway, this is Copper, y’all.
He’s not like all those other dogs. He’s a Business Dog.
https://copper.style/FB
https://copper.style/bio