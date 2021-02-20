Saturday Night Social: I Hope That New York TikTok Couple Never Stops

Screenshot : TikTok

I don’t want to be dramatic, but I would simply die if that couple who moved to New York and started documenting their new “being a New Yorker” lives with daily vlog uploads were to stop documenting their new “being a New Yorker” lives with daily vlog uploads.

The couple—a.k.a., Ava Gardy and Daren Girdner, a dancer and video editor who left Los Angeles for the Big Apple late last year, per Curbed—has been steadily posting ‘tok after ‘tok, seemingly without missing a single day. They’re currently up to 81, though it doesn’t appear to have been easy for them. On Friday, they posted “Day 80,” which features Girdner looking kind of bummed. “I’m just not feeling very inspired,” he says under a mask. “I think I’m just creatively drained.”

And yet...he posted! Inspiration for us all or at least for me, personally.