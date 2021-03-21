'I Belong Here': Sandra Oh Speaks Out Against Anti-Asian Violence

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Sandra Oh spoke at a “Stop Asian Hate” rally in Pittsburgh on Saturday, The Pitt News reports, where she affirmed her support for Asian-American communities and called on the crowd assembled to stop anti-Asian violence and harassment should they ever happen to witness it.



Speaking four days after a white man shot and killed eight women in Atlanta, six of whom were of Asian descent— and at a time of increasing violence against Asian-Americans nationwide— the Killing Eve star said:

I am so happy and proud to be here with you. Fo r many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I am so grateful for everyone willing to listen... I know many of us in our community are very scared. One way to...get through our fear is to reach out to our communitie s. Everyone here, I will challenge everyone here: I f you see something, will you help me? [The crowd of demonstrators shouts, ‘Yes!’] If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us? [The crowd again roars, ‘Yes!’]

Oh closed her time at the mic by leading many of those present in an empowering chant, alternating between “I am proud to be As ian” and “I belong here.”

Watch her speech in full below.