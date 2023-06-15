The bill passed by a committee vote of 34 to 27 and now heads to the full House, where it is likely to pass, though it faces long odds in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Among the Republicans who voted for the bill are three congressmen in districts that President Joe Biden won in 2020: Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.), Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.), and Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.). Other vulnerable members who voted yes include Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.) and Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.).

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Viet Shelton said in a statement that the Republicans’ “action today highlights how out of touch they are from their districts. No longer will they be able to hide behind empty rhetoric when they are actively voting to restrict reproductive freedoms from women everywhere.”

Conservatives have already mounted a lawsuit seeking to revoke FDA approval of mifepristone; this move shows once again that Republicans will do whatever they can to attack abortion access.