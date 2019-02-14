Vulgarities A week of indelicacy

For the past several years, Tara Jacoby and Madeleine Davies have teamed up to create Valentines aimed at our uniquely troubled times. In 2018, they made them for the current administration and, in 2017, it was anti-Valentines for the person you love to hate. In that tradition, here they come again, this year in honor of Fuck Week. Romantic!



To that sweetheart who loves to eat out:

For the friend who knows herself:

This one goes out to the lovers in red states:

Advertisement

Your dad might call them your “special friend” at family gatherings and while it’s annoying and reductive, he has one thing right—they’re insanely special:

To the friend who’s unsatisfied, listen to Mama Ru:

For the couple who values honesty and open communication:

Advertisement

Madeleine Davies and Tara Jacoby’s book, The Father of All Dad Guides: From (A)doring to (Z)addy, is out in June. Preorder it here.