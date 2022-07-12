The Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday and while there are plenty of congratulations (and snubs) to go around, I can’t help but give a giant round of applause to Lizzo for scoring her first-ever nomination for her brainchild, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.



The dance competition series scored a nom in the Outstanding Competition Program category and Lizzo immediately took to social media to share her excitement. “We didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves,” she wrote on Instagram. “For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE! BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY YOU BETTA WATCH OUT.”

The first season, which features eight episodes, follows Lizzo as she auditions a group of dancers— who she calls the “Big Grrrls”—to join her upcoming world tour. Lizzo served as both host and executive producer of the Amazon series. The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef, The Voice, and RuPaul’s Drag Race were also nominated for Outstanding Competition Program, the latter of which has won the Emmy for the past four years.

Anyone who follows the 34-year-old body-positive advocate knows this latest achievement is likely a particularly emotional one for the rapper. In 2021, she tearfully addressed the racist, hateful, and fatphobic comments she received after releasing her single, “Rumors”—which, by the way, debuted at number four on Billboard’s Hot 100. “If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way that I look,” she said on Instagram Live at the time. She also said that no matter how much “positive energy you put into the world, you’re still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you.”

Those people, unfortunately, will probably always be there but the Grammy winner should have an easier time blocking them out now that she can add “Emmy nominated” to her growing list of industry accomplishments.



Lizzo has never shied away from the opportunity to express her vulnerabilities as both an artist and a Black woman who doesn’t fit society’s outdated standards of beauty. “Self-love isn’t being delusional.… Every day I have to remind myself to look in the physical mirror, the emotional mirror, the spiritual mirror,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “But I don’t go, ‘Do I look like this model or this actress?’ I have to hold myself to my own standards. So am I the Lizzo that I looked like last year when I was on my juice cleanse and working out six times a week with my trainer? No. But am I a bad bitch? Yes!”

The Emmy nominated (!) artist will be releasing her fourth studio album, aptly titled Special, on July 15th. And, speaking of special, just one day before her latest nomination she shared that her single “About Damn Time” hit No.2 on Billboard’s Hot 100, tweeting “GOD IS REALLY GOOD YALL.”

As Lizzo herself said, we are “BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY” with everything Lizzo is serving us. Hooray Lizzo!

