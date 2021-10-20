Many people are saying things about Jonah Hill. A friend recently confided to me that she thinks he is “secret hot.” Elsewhere, Sharon Stone said some words about his body when he expressly requested that everyone hold their tongue. And now, it seems a community of surfers are upset that he is surfing.
Mr. Hill came across a sticker reading “Jonah Hill Ruined Surfing,” and shared said sticker on his Instagram story, followed by a rebuttal: “I will never stop doing things that make me happy no matter how insecure my happiness makes you.” Wonderful sentiment from a man who seems to be finding a lane for himself as a body positivity icon.
Though I am not a surfer and have not spent any time near where Jonah Hill is surfing, I will posit a theory: Perhaps surfers are just territorial and clannish, and are upset that Jonah Hill’s presence in their surf spot brings paparazzi, attention, and crowds. Again, I’ve never surfed, but I have watched two episodes of 100 Foot Wave, and, embarrassingly, reread Barbarian Days over the summer, in which New Yorker writer William Finnegan waxes poetic about shirking adult responsibility in favor of chasing the big waves. My understanding of surfing is that surfers want privacy, so that they can hang ten on the shelf of the whatever and commune with a power that is greater than themselves. Jonah Hill “ruining” surfing isn’t actually true, but rather the presence of Jonah Hill as a celebrity and the attendant headaches that come with being famous are what is “ruining” surfing. [Just Jared]
- Now that Kravis (eh? eh...) are engaged, buckle up for a new cycle that is hyper-focused on how their respective exes are feeling at every moment in time. First up: Scott Disick is having a hard time. [Us Weekly]
- Please look at these photos of Katie Holmes sneaking away to Brooklyn to smoke a cigarette, “miles away” from her teenage daughter, Suri. [Daily Mail]
- I love the love between Adele and sports man Rich Paul, and I also love Adele sitting court-side at a Laker’s game. [Just Jared]
- The devil is working overtime at Us Weekly, because this tantalizing headline, “Why Kate Beckinsale Needed an Ambulance After Putting on Leggings,” leads to an aggregated list of various famous people’s “health scares.” [Us Weekly]
- Wow, big news for OG Food Network stans (hello): Rachael Ray was a bridesmaid at Anne Burrell’s wedding!!! [People]
- Alicia Silverstone has reportedly been banned from the same dating app twice: Once because she was catfishing, and then again, because she was uh, herself? (Was it Raya? It was obviously Raya) [People]
- Oof, Dr. Dre got served with divorce papers at his grandmother’s funeral. [TMZ]
