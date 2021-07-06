Hillbilly Elegy Author J.D. Vance Is Very Sorry He Criticized Donald Trump

Image : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

Now that J.D. Vance, formerly the bootstrap-loving author of Hillbilly Elegy, is attempting to ride Peter Thiel’s purse strings all the way to a Senatorship, he has also simultaneously come around to endorsing “the most-raw expression of a massive finger pointed at other people” that he disliked in Donald Trump during an interview with The Daily Beast back in 2016. Convenient!

Just in time for the Ohio Senate race, Vance has deleted a bunch of tweets criticizing Trump’s bigotry while walking back those sentiments on Fox News. For example, one tweet that read, “Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us,” lives now only in screenshots. These days Vance is seemingly less interested in God’s opinion than that of Trump-supporting Republican leaders and capturing the votes of the angry fanbase that led a deadly insurrection at the Capitol, judging by his appearance at Fox News on Monday:

“Like a lot of people, I criticized Trump back in 2016,” Vance said. “And I ask folks not to judge me based on what I said in 2016, because I’ve been very open that I did say those critical things and I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy. I think he was a good president, I think he made a lot of good decisions for people, and I think he took a lot of flak.”

The Ohio Senate primary is currently riddled with applicants for Sen. Rob Portman’s job pending his 2022 retirement. Perhaps Vance’s TV apologies, deleted tweets, and recent visit to Florida—in addition to the $10 million Peter Theil has reportedly sunk into his campaign will be enough to win Trump’s much-sought endorsement, in which case Vance might be allowed to keep blathering whatever nonsense about poor people continues winning him money and attention from rich people. And perhaps the best that we, America, may hope for is that Vance never draws our precious Glenn Close into this web of poverty-porn exploitation again.