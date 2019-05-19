It feels like just yesterday that Prince Louis was snoozing through his first baptism in an impossibly lacy frock. Just a short year later, he’s wide-eyed, sweater-wearing and walking. He’s wielding a stick!

The Royals snapped these photos while hanging out at the Chelsea Flower Show, showing off the RHS Back to Nature Garden co-created by Duchess Kate. Look at this outdoorsy crew as they brave the elements:

It’s a good idea to familiarize the kids with the outdoors now, so that when the family drama really hits the fan they can flee to the countryside and live off the land. A collection of tiny sweaters kept safely tucked in a hollowed-out tree trunk will be their only relics of their former lives.