I have to respect Dave Quinn, author of Not All Diamonds and Rosé, an oral history of the Real Housewives franchise, for shaking down the gossip tree and seeing what gives. The answer to that question, briefly, is Sonja Morgan. Seems like a lot of people are mad at her and also, she’s mad at some people too. Wonderful! Let’s see what’s up.



Unsurprisingly, Leah McSweeney has found a reason to start some shit with someone, and this time, she chose Sonja as the target of her ire. McSweeney is upset that Sonja ran her mouth about her sister, Sarah, who accompanied the gals from the Big Apple on one of their many infernal trips, this time to Newport in Season 12. Leah posted an excerpt from the book highlighting the unsavory things that Sonja had to say about her sister, along with her own rebuttal. (It’s still up in her Story, if you’d like to see it for yourself, but otherwise, Page Six has summarized it nicely, below.)

“God, that sister was a nightmare off camera,” Morgan told Quinn in the book. “She went apes–t on me. She had me and Ramona hiding under a table to get away from her. She just kept coming at me and coming at me, and Ramona started crying, because Leah was like f–ked-up, daytime, nighttime, everything. It was so bad.” McSweeney wrote under the passage, “This is totally untrue and I would never ever tell what goes on with Sonja that gets cut out.”

If memory serves, the Newport trip was an absolute disaster, on all fronts, no one was really on their best behavior, and what Sonja’s saying up there could be true. Great. Here’s another bit of goss concerning Sonja Morga that is a tiny bit spicier: Heather Thomson describes in vivid detail the moment she decided she was done with Sonja’s antics, after being forced to wait in the lobby of Sonja’s freakin’ townhouse, before getting into the limo to go on yet another ill-fated trip (Atlantic City, baby) in Season 7.

Once again, here’s Page Six, emphasis ours:

“That’s actually when I turned on Sonja, because I had literally carried that woman home,” Thomson alleged to Quinn. “I had scraped her off carpets. I had taken her out of a vestibule where she was letting guys put lit cigarettes in her vagina.” She continued, “I had done so much for that woman. And here we are, waiting to go to Atlantic City. We all arrived at her house, but the limo wasn’t there yet. And it was raining out. Well, she would not let us in.”

This is the kind of information that I absolutely do not believe is true, no matter what you think about Sonja Morgan’s erratic and occasionally destructive behavior and how it has evolved to a place of possibly no-return over the many years she has been on television. Naturally, Sonja hopped on Instagram and denied these rumors, calling Thomson a “liar liar pants on fire,” while also acknowledging that this book of Quinn’s has really “stirred the pot.” Frankly, Sonja, no shit! [Page Six]