Tonight on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a gaggle of assorted celebrities, fashion people, and Anna Wintour will gather for the photographers and one meme correspondent for the 2021 Met Gala—part of the tentative return to normalcy after a year and a half since the pandemic began. Though the gala is traditionally held on the first Monday in May, the timing worked out this year so that what some call fashion’s prom is at the tail end of New York Fashion Week. Maybe that’s why this year’s theme that accompanies the exhibit, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” is, curiously, “American Independence.” As is customary, the theme will be generously interpreted by the attendees of the ball and explored in a more considered fashion in the accompanying exhibit, which will run through September 22, 2022. And as tradition dictates, the famous people invited to this remarkable event will be all over the place with what they choose to wear, in contrast to the curators’ best efforts at creating a space for a thoughtful or even actual conversation about what any of this horseshit actually means.



Though the exhibit itself is not yet open to the public, the photos trickling out from the press previews show a wide range of aesthetic choices and designs, all created by American designers. According to Vogue, curator Andrew Bolton tackled this year’s theme with the question of what it means to be an American, expanding the definition to be as inclusive as possible, while acknowledging that this year’s theme is necessarily political. “It tackles this notion of acceptance and belonging, which recent events have brought to the fore,” he said. Perhaps this is a corrective against Anna Wintour’s historical lack of inclusivity in this event. Or maybe it’s a chance for everyone involved to really stretch their legs and really think critically about what American fashion really is.

Dressing for American independence could very easily slip into jingoistic patriot cosplay, resulting in a red carpet full of famous people dressed in their best Florida Georgia Line couture, but it doesn’t have to be this way. It would behoove anyone with half a brain and a good stylist to interpret the prompt by thinking beyond the constraints of jeans and a Donna Karan wrap dress.

American fashion is an empty phrase because American culture is essentially the mixing pot you were taught about in sixth grade social studies; if you design clothing and are an American, the clothing you make is, by definition, American. But the interpretation of what that means is often literal enough to feel like a joke. Ralph Lauren’s entire shtick is predicated on a mythologized ideal of WASP aesthetics, from his Mountain West fantasia replete with turquoise, leather, and denim to the yacht club blazers worn by the Olympic athletes for the opening ceremonies since time immemorial. But real American fashion is much more interesting than all that, and much more indebted to immigrant culture and their sartorial interpretations of the American dream.

Telfar Clemens’s vision of affordable, attainable luxury, or Dapper Dan’s bootleg Gucci couture are just as American as Halston’s jersey gowns, because they inhabit the immigrant ethos of making do. Will anyone be daring enough to walk the red carpet in Canal Street’s finest, carrying a knockoff Louis bag and Pleasers? Probably not, but I could be wrong. The time to see what the famous people have decided to do is nigh. Prayers up that Katy Perry did not choose to dress as a literal firework, but with the way this year’s gone, I wouldn’t be surprised.