This evening, after using multiple forms of transportation (including a ferry and a bus stuck in traffic) to make my way from a wedding to an overpriced hotel room in Boston, I opened my laptop to begin my blog shift to discover Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had posted an Instagram photo of himself having tea with his daughter. I am an unabashed fan of many things, including The Rock’s cinematic offerings, any and all adorable small children, and miniature play sets. I am delighted. I am also very tired. Welcome to my blog post.

According to People, the above image is of The Rock and daughter Jasmine Lia, whom he shares with new wife Lauren Hashian. It seems Jasmine’s tea-making skills were enticing enough to The Rock to get him to sit in that very tiny chair. This is impressive on Jasmine’s part—I recall from my own childhood that no matter how artfully I arranged the rubber baloney slices from my Fisher-Price lunch set, my father was reluctant to stuff himself into my child-sized chair, and he is much smaller than The Rock.

From the looks of things, Jasmine and The Rock dined al fresco on rubber biscuits in addition to the aforementioned tea—The Rock allegedly opted to spike his beverage, though it’s unclear if Jasmine followed suit. And though I am no expert, I believe the Johnsons are using this Schylling Mermaid Tin Tea Set, now available on Walmart’s website for a mere $15.99. I expect it to sell out in a matter of hours, so move fast if you’d like to impress your own tea party guests in the near future.