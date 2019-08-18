Image: Getty

I would like to preface this list by adding the disclaimer that I have not smelled Ariana Grande’s newest eau de parfum, Thank U, Next, nor have I smelled her original namesake perfume, Ari.



Grande, however, describes the newest fragrance, which is available starting today at Ulta, as a revisitation of “Ari’s fruity pear and raspberry notes” though says she “changed it up by adding some coconut.”

No.“thank u, next” is an excellent breakup song best listened to as you tell yourself everything is going to be alright following a split and vow to focus on self-improvement over a long period of solitude as you simultaneously swipe through dating apps in a wine-stained sweatsuit while waiting for delivery Taco Bell.

Here is what a perfume encapsulating those feelings should smell like: