For some reason, The Hills, an early aughts reality soap opera about the vapidity of late stage capitalism, has gotten a reboot. And if you were wondering what MTV is planning on doing about the show’s lack of diversity this time around, the answer is...nothing.



But if you ask Heidi Montag, who will reprise her role of “Woman Married to a Sociopath” for the new iteration, the series is already pretty diverse:

“We don’t all look the same. I mean Audrina has darker hair. I feel like Mischa has darker hair. But yeah, we’re California girls and it’s a group of friends and that just happens to be the group that came together. But, that’s just the way the show was. I have other very diverse friends that are not featured on the show.”

When I read those words, I assumed that was a really bad joke, but watching the video makes it pretty clear that she’s serious.



Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, and Mischa Barton (!?) will also be starring on the show. Wonder who those “diverse” friends who won’t be getting cameos are. Perhaps they’re gingers?

