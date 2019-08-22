Image: Getty

Once a year, Heidi Klum’s celebrity-packed Halloween party provides the entertainment industry with a rare, sorely missed opportunity to don costumes while adopting entirely different identities. And no one gets more excited about the event than Heidi “Queen of Halloween” Klum herself, who begins drumming up speculation about her costume earlier and earlier with each passing year.



On August 22, Klum posted a video to Instagram of herself squatting in her underwear and a pair of heels while getting some sort of body scan along with with the caption “HALLOWEEN preparation 😛..... don’t move a muscle!!!!!!!!!!”

According to People Klum’s past costumes include “a cadaver, Lady Godiva, a 95-year-old woman, Betty Boop, Cleopatra, a butterfly, clones, the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video and last year, she and now-husband Tom Kaulitz dressed as Fiona and Shrek.”



Advertisement

I have watched the Instagram video many times in order to offer as educated a guess as possible as to what Klum’s costume might this year be but simply cannot be sure. However, my favorite classic Klum costumes are the ones where Heidi simply offers alternative versions of her own body. For example, the year she got a bunch of women to wear enough prosthetics to look like a horde of bad plastic surgery Heidi Klums or the costume that gave us a glimpse at how she might appear if she misplaced her skin. But my all-time favorite Heidi Klum Halloween costume was the one in which she simply asked: “What if I was old and had an ugly purse?”

Image: Getty

Advertisement

So in that vein, I am going to guess that for Halloween this year, Klum’s costume will be a theoretical postulation on what Heidi might look like in the beginning stages of a hover-squat over a pee-flecked toilet seat in a public restroom with her hands out for balance. And if my guess is correct, I think she nailed it.

