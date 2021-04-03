Heather Gay Keeps Calm, Carries on the Spon

Photo : Getty Images for Vox Media ( Getty Images )

Pretty crazy week in the Real Housewives cinematic universe, huh? In case you don’t know what I’m talking about , I’m referring to Salt Lake City cast member Jen Shah’s arrest on Tuesday for her alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing scheme. Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, who was arrested alongside her, pleaded not guilty to their charges at their Friday arraignment, People reports, which include one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

How are the other Salt Lakinas dealing? Honestly, no clue. They’ve all been pretty circumspect about keeping their shit to their alts and finstas—save for Brooks Marks, of course, who posted a shady video to his Instagram Story where he’s wearing one of the tracksuits he designed from the clothing line Shah made fun of in an episode of the Bravo show while lip-syncing to a telling Nicki Minaj lyric. ( “She threw dirt on my name, ended up at her own burial.”) His mom, Meredith Marks, hasn’t really weighed in though, except to say that her son is SIMPLY a Barb and didn’t mean anything by it.

The other women of the cast have kept mum on social since Shah’s arrest , either posting pics with family or nothing at all . The lone exception is Heather Gay, who posted a meticulously staged picture of one of Dallas housewife Tiffany Moon’s aromatherapy candles. “It’s been quite a week,” she captioned the pic, tagging Moon. “I might need some more Aroma-Sthesia candles. Is there anything stronger than propofol?” It’s kind of comforting, you know? No matter what happens, the housewives will always find a way to brand, sell, and cross-promote. Nature is healing, etc.