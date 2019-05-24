Image: Getty

Harvey Weinstein has reportedly reached a $44 million deal to end the numerous lawsuits filed by women who have accused him of sexual misconduct and assault.

The settlement, which would cover many of the more than dozen lawsuits filed against Weinstein and his former company, was negotiated with his victims, the board members of his former film studio, and the New York attorney general’s office. Weinstein is still facing numerous criminal charges, including rape and sexual assault. He is expected to go to trial in June.

It’s unclear how much of the settlement will actually go to his victims. Here are more details of the settlement, per the New York Times:



Under the proposed terms of the new deal, about $30 million would go to a pool of plaintiffs that includes alleged victims, creditors of Mr. Weinstein’s former studio and some former employees, according to the people briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement was private. The balance would go to legal fees for associates of Mr. Weinstein, including board members named as defendants in lawsuits.

According to the New York Times, the settlement would be completely covered by insurance policies. While $44 million is an objectively large amount of money, it’s less than half of an initial victims’ fund that was proposed last year as part of the planned sale of Weinstein’s company. That deal ultimately ended up falling apart.