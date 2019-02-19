Image: AP

A judge has agreed to reschedule Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial for June, a month after it was originally expected to begin.



Though the trial at Manhattan Supreme Court has long been scheduled to start in May, the New York Post reports that attorneys for Weinstein requested that Justice James Burke grant them additional time.

Though the reasons for the delay were not made public, Weinstein’s new legal team—which includes Jose Baez, Ronald Sullivan, and Duncan Levin—are set to begin a separate 10-week trial in Brooklyn federal court beginning on February 19. Weinstein’s original May 6 trial date was determined before the team took over from Weinstein’s previous lawyer, Ben Brafman. Previously, Brafman failed to get the case dismissed, and later withdrew.

Weinstein’s charges include first and third degree rape, two counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree, and two counts of predatory sexual assault. If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison.