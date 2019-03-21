Image: via Getty

Harvey Weinstein is awaiting the start of his sexual assault trial in June, and is rarely seen in public. But on Wednesday, Page Six reports that he was audacious enough to meet with a private investigator at Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal.

The tabloid said diners at Cipriani Dolci, a restaurant inside the terminal, tipped reporters off to Weinstein’s presence:

The spy told us, “I hardly recognized [Weinstein]. He looks like he’s aged 15 years. [He wasn’t] walking well.” The spy added, “Harvey stopped at the bar with a group of guys, walked away to another table to make a phone call, and then rejoined them. I couldn’t hear what they were talking about but they were fawning over him.”

They got photos:

It’s probably not news that Weinstein occasionally leaves his house, but it is noteworthy that he was reportedly meeting with Herman Weisberg, the PI tasked with helping get Weinstein acquitted on the first and third degree rape, two counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree, and two counts of predatory sexual assault charges he faces in June.

Also, when Page Six tried to reach out to Weinstein’s camp to confirm the Cipriani sighting, this happened (emphasis mine):

When we later called one of the other members of the group, after confirming Weinstein was at the gathering, the man — a lawyer — repeatedly called a Page Six reporter a “c - - t,” said we could be “bought,” and made thinly veiled threats of reprisals, including, “Before you do this, think carefully about who you are and who we are,” and hung up. (We are indeed thinking carefully as to whether a lawyer may regret making such a threat.)

Looks like Team Weinstein’s still up to its old tricks.