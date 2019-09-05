Image: Getty

Objectively speaking, Harry Styles is an attractive man. He might not see it that way, and while it breaks my heart, it is also endearing and I adore him and if this comes off as slightly unhinged, it is absolutely because it is, and I am.

Here’s why: Styles is the latest cover star for The Face. The photos are great. The story is not, but there is one moment I’d like to highlight. The writer posits that the singer must, “acknowl­edge that he has sex appeal,” to which my boyfriend and yours replies:

“The word ​‘sexy’ sounds so strange com­ing out of my mouth. So I would say that that’s prob­a­bly why I would not con­sid­er myself sexy.”

You could say... Harry doesn’t know he’s beautiful? And that’s what makes him beautiful? Just the prophets laid forth in One Direction’s first smash hit, 2011's “What Makes You Beautiful”? History really does repeat itself.