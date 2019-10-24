A Supposedly Feminist Website

Harry Sirens, It’s Saturday Night!

Maria Sherman
Image: Getty

Harry Styles, a very beautiful and talented man, will both host and perform on Saturday Night Live November 16th. I wanted this blog to be made up only of a bunch of siren emojis and the following tweet, but recognized that gesture as manic and have contained myself for the time being.

Let me be clear, however: I will not be contained on Saturday, November 16. It’s been a nice run, but my time as come. R.I.P. Cause of death: THIS JOY.

It is moments like these where I wish my one-time fling with a former SNL producer didn’t end poorly. How am I getting in, guys? Help?

Anyway, “Lights Up,” ‘til next month.

