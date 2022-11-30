On Wednesday, Ngozi Fulani, CEO of Sistah Space, a charity for African and Caribbean domestic abuse survivors, recounted a disturbing exchange that occurred at a recent Buckingham Palace event. Upon arrival, a palace staffer, identified by Fulani as Lady SH, repeatedly questioned where she and “her people” came from and when they arrived in Britain. The entire dialogue is transcribed in Fulani’s tweet, but, in short, it provides a glaring example of the kind of racism that, say, Montecito’s favorite Duke and Duchess told us all about in a well meme’d Oprah tell-all.

Just one day after Fulani shared the experience—sparking the staffer’s (Prince William’s godmother, by the way) resignation, an apology from Kensington Palace, and a referendum on racism and colonialism from a cool reverend in Boston (in the presence of the Prince and Princess of Wales )—Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released the first look at their highly anticipated, hotly contested Netflix docuseries.

Harry & Meghan | Official Teaser | Netflix

Aptly titled Harry & Meghan, the one-minute-and-12-seconds trailer is as deliciously dramatic as one would anticipate. The mostly black-and-white vignette first shows a series of private photos of the pair in various states of bliss—grinning on a boat, kissing in a kitchen, dancing at their wedding reception, etc.—as an off-camera voice poses the million dollar question: “Why did you want to make this documentary?” Naturally, the teaser then takes a stark, somber turn, as a photo of an apparently anguished Markle, bent over on a chaise lounge blanketed by Hermes cashmere, lingers.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Prince Harry says. Then, there’s what sounds like a flash bulb burst, followed by some rather contentious-looking photos of royal engagements. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” he continues. It all culminates in a different question, posed by Markle: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Frankly, if it pays the bills, brings these kids the peace they’re clearly looking for, and continues to expose the monstrosities of the British monarchy, I say why the hell not? And if it’s anything like that Oprah tell-all, I think it’s safe to assume I’m not the only lady-in-waiting who’ll be tuning in with morbid curiosity.

