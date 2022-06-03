Celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee (“Platty Jubes,” for the very online) are currently underway. The four-day schedule of events continued on Friday with a thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, which the Queen skipped due to mobility issues and “discomfort.” (They swear she is still alive, but—sure, Jan.)

Members of the Firm arrived in typical royal fashion, including the visiting Duke and Duchess of Sussex—who were met with a chorus of boos, among some faint cheers, from an unforgiving crowd, in their first public appearance since 2020. William and Kate, meanwhile, appeared to keep their distance from Harry and Meg inside the cathedral.

The latter couple was notoriously forced to relocate to Santa Barbara, California, in 2020 after dealing with the unrelenting hostility from the British tabloids—the majority of the vitriol being directed at Meghan Markle. Then, almost a year after welcoming their first child Archie in 2019, the couple made the shocking decision to “step back as senior members” of the royal family and divide their time between the U.K. and the U.S. The controversial move was dubbed “Megxit,” as rabid editors blamed Meghan “the infiltrator” for the breakdown of the royal family.

Two years later, the searing animosity is still in the air—further inflamed by Meghan and Harry’s 2021 bombshell sit-down interview with Oprah, in which the couple shared explosive details, including claims that a senior member of the royal household expressed concern about their unborn baby’s skin color. (Markle is a biracial woman with a Black mother—unheard of in the royal family.)

It goes without saying that the Duke and Duchess’s popularity is at an all-time low in Great Britain, and there’s no indication things will improve anytime soon. Luckily, the couple—who recently welcomed a second child, a girl named Lilibet in honor of the Queen—is now more than 5,000 miles away from these rude, antagonistic vibes.

Boos eventually fade, but the peace that comes with doing what’s best for your family—and sanity—lasts forever. God Save Megxit!