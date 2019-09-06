Image: Getty

After a fairly quiet summer that ended in a giant, absurdist kerfuffle over private jets, Harry and Meghan are, in fact, going to Africa. Specifically, they’re doing a royal tour of several countries in southern Africa, starting out in Cape Town on September 23. They are not moving, though they may be tempted to run away to a remote island forever.

The couple announced the details on their Instagram, in keeping with their embrace of social media. A royal tour is not a regular vacation; it is a piece of soft-power diplomacy and also an exercise in brand-building for the couple and the monarchy, as well. The tour says something about how the Sussexes want to present themselves, and their announcement very clearly lays out their priorities:

In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa.

One of the most iconic images of Princess Diana also got a shoutout: “The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines.”

But what about the baby? “They hope to include Archie at some point in the program. It’s just difficult to schedule because he’s five months old,” a royal source told Town and Country, noting that George was nine months old when Will and Kate took him to Australia and New Zealand and this is “slightly different.” Come on, we know you are going to show us the baby, don’t tease him like he’s a Marvel character who might or might not be coming back.