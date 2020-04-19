Harry and Meghan Are Breaking Up With the U.K. Tabloids

Image : via Getty

Los Angeles residents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are adjusting to their American life the way all Brits handle a move to the New World: by burning their enemies to the ground. Metaphorically!

Advertisement

The Guardian reports that Harry and Meghan sent letters to a bunch of British tabloids, including the Sun, the Daily Mail, and the Mirror, affirming they would no longer answer any media inquiries from their reporters or engage with the papers in any way. The tabloids have been notoriously cruel to Markle over the years, making racist and sexist references, speculating on her troubled relationships with many of her family members, and even publishing a private letter she wrote to her father. The Sussexes say their new policy is “zero engagement.”

Per the letter, which I plan to repurpose when addressing future ex-boyfriends :

“It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print – even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded. “There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know – as well as complete strangers – have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue.”

Harry and Meghan say it’s fine for papers to report on them—that is, after all, how freedom. of the press works—but they won’t help contribute to the tabloids’ allegedly libelous piles on. On the other hand, not offering comment doesn’t mean the tabloids won’t write about them, and certainly they still will, without having to bother waiting for Harry and Meghan’s PR reps to get back to them.