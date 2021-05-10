Happy Mother's Day to Aunt Becky, I Guess!

Screenshot : Instagram

My opinions about Lori Loughlin begin and end at her crime hats, which were honestly a fun and flirty addition to our national celebrity lexicon. She’s out of prison now, which is good. Also... she’s a mom! As such, her daughter s wished her happy Mother’s Day, which I am now making news, because it’s a Monday and I feel like it.



On Instagram, daughter Bella wrote: “Mama bear.”

Other daughter Olivia wrote: “you are the best. period. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💗💗💗💗💗💜💜💜💜💜💜”



OK ! That’s enough news about Lori Loughlin now. I’ve had my fill.



When Lady Gaga Hits Your Eye Like a Big Pizza Pie That’s Amore....is the headline I would have gone with for this picture of Lady Gaga crying in front of fans after wrapping on House of Gucci. I didn’t end up going with that headline, so enjoy it now instead.



STOP TRYING TO MAKE NICK JONAS HAPPEN!

I’m sorry, that came out rude.

I have no comments about this picture of the Kardashians other than to note how interesting it is.

Kelly Ripa danced for charity.

