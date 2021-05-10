Happy Mother's Day to Aunt Becky, I Guess!

My opinions about Lori Loughlin begin and end at her crime hats, which were honestly a fun and flirty addition to our national celebrity lexicon. She’s out of prison now, which is good. Also... she’s a mom! As such, her daughters wished her happy Mother’s Day, which I am now making news, because it’s a Monday and I feel like it.
On Instagram, daughter Bella wrote: “Mama bear.”
Other daughter Olivia wrote: “you are the best. period. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💗💗💗💗💗💜💜💜💜💜💜”
OK! That’s enough news about Lori Loughlin now. I’ve had my fill.
When Lady Gaga Hits Your Eye Like a Big Pizza Pie That’s Amore....is the headline I would have gone with for this picture of Lady Gaga crying in front of fans after wrapping on House of Gucci. I didn’t end up going with that headline, so enjoy it now instead.
STOP TRYING TO MAKE NICK JONAS HAPPEN!
I’m sorry, that came out rude.
I have no comments about this picture of the Kardashians other than to note how interesting it is.
Kelly Ripa danced for charity.
- Here’s Scarlett Johansson on the HFPA fiasco: “As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences.” [People]
- Tom Cruise gave his trophies back. [IndieWire]
- Laverne Cox will get her flowers as E!’s new host. [Us Weekly]
- Best wishes to Anna Marie Tendler and John Mulaney. [Page Six]
DISCUSSION
So, Tom Cruise, you are giving your useless trophies back in support of the HFPA bringing on more diversity, etc.. Wonderful!
I have 2 follow up questions:
1. WHY DON’T YOU SAY ANYTHING ABOUT THE DOCUMENTED ABUSES, SEPARATION OF FAMILIES, FORCED ABORTION AND IMPRISONMENT OF PARISHIONERS IN YOUR OWN RELIGION?
2. WHY DON’T YOU ASK YOUR BEST BUDDY, COB, EMPORER OF ELVES, MISTER DAVID MISCAVIAGE WHERE THE FUCK HIS WIFE SHELLY IS AND GIVE US ALL THE ANSWER?