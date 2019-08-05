Screenshot: YouTube

Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid are “definitely interested” in each other after meeting on Instagram and hanging out once, which is good for Cameron as long as he’s okay with sacrificing his potential spot on The Bachelor. No pressure, anyone!



According to ET, Cameron was seen coming out of Hannah Brown’s place a couple days before he met up with Hadid. “Big deal,” you might think, but Bachelor host Chris Harrison has other thoughts.

“If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight—which, by the way, good on him. That’s fine. If that’s what you want to do right now, I don’t blame him. He’s probably enjoying life really, really well—but that’s not someone we’re going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette,” Harrison explained. “So, it’s about sincerity. It’s about where you are in your life. And if that’s where he is in his life, then he’s not the guy for us.”

Well, Tyler? Is this person you barely know worth sacrificing your Bachelor career over? IS SHE?

Meanwhile, Brown has also voiced her thoughts on Cameron and Hadid’s hangout:

“I’m not really sure where things stand with us right now. I’m single. Dating [Tyler] is too strong of a word,” Brown told People. “I’m figuring it out.”

This whole thing is stressing me out. [ET]

