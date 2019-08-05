Denise Richards, the best new constellation in the Housewives universe, revealed in a tweet over the weekend that Camille Grammer is likely racist. Shocking! The details emerged after the Cryptkeeper (Grammer) made the desperate accusation that the former Bond Girl (Richards) was “on something” during the reunion’s taping. Richards refused to let the devout Republican’s allegations go unchallenged:



Screenshot: Twitter (Denise Richards)

Us Weekly also reported last month that Grammer found herself at the center of a racist maelstrom during the reunion’s taping.

A source revealed that Grammer had one “particularly bad moment” that was edited out. “She said: ‘Do you want me to be sorry because I’m a white woman?’” the source previously told Us. “The other women were like, Camille, do you know what you are saying? That’s not OK.’”

While we’ll likely never see the footage from the ensuing argument, Grammer was allegedly responding to her own use of a nasty racial slur. The comment came amidst a season of unflattering remarks, including devout support of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a claim that she “felt homeless” having to live in one of her remaining four houses after the Malibu fires destroyed her mansion. There is one source willing to defend her. Remarkably, the statement is an almost word-for-word recreation of Grammer’s own defense at the reunion:

“Her house burned down, her son has been living with her ex-husband, Kelsey [Grammer], her beloved assistant passed away, her mother has been in and out of the hospital with cancer, [and] she had a federal trial in Dallas. She has had a great deal of pressure this year, and part of that manifested itself on the show.”

A tip, Camille: Next time you’re looking for sympathy, maybe don’t condemn rape survivors and compare yourself to their rapist (who you ardently defend!) [Us Weekly]

Having just battled her way through cheating boyfriends and sexy windmills, Bachelorette Hannah Brown is now dealing with her greatest threat yet: supermodel love triangles! According to the helpful timeline constructed by Us Weekly:



Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron went on a date with Gigi Hadid on Sunday, August 4 [...] The supermodel, 24, and Cameron, 26, who’s also a model, were spotted at exclusive private club Soho House in Brooklyn according to social media posts. The sighting came two days after Cameron was spotted leaving the Alabama native’s L.A. home on Friday, August 2, after the Bachelorette invited him over to her house for drinks.

Brown further complicated her relationship status when she posted a series of strange, massage-induced Instagram stories on Saturday. In one, she wrestled with a massage tool and lamented having no one to help her. The next saw the former Bachelorette branding herself an “independent woman.” Hadid, meanwhile, followed Cameron just before the season finale on July 29. I could be wrong, but I sense that the close proximity to that specific airdate has more to do with NDAs than extraordinary timing. [Us Weekly]



Britney Spears wakes up every morning to “this man.”

