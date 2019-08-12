Photo: Getty

While Miley Cyrus is out rubbing designer bathing suits with Kaitlynn Carter in Lake Como, Halsey is stepping up to defend her from random internet trolls.



The...Tigerbob...and his whack opinions would probably have been best left in obscurity, particularly since the rest of his tweets seem to indicate that he’s a belligerent men’s rights activist and xenophobic racist. But good on her for setting the record straight.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth does not want to talk about it, mate.

In July, Cyrus told Elle that her marriage to Hemsworth was complex and modern:

I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fucking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.

I am not trying to disparage this very lavish, diamond-encrusted necklace that Travis Scott gave Kylie Jenner for her 22nd birthday, but when rendered in diamonds, does the Kylie Cosmetics logo not look like drool? Like the kind produced by a Bernese Mountain Dog after a long day of chasing tennis balls in the desert, but Make it Fashion?



Page Six reports that she also wore the necklace with “custom-made sweatpants and a T-shirt,” which seems like the right move. [Page Six]

