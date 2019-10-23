Hailey Bieber Loves Jesus but Not Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber has a lot on her plate. With All Saints Eve approaching, the vocal God crusader is busy battling the many demons that infest the mortal plane. And she was recently married to aspiring real estate agent Justin Bieber! The stress of both must be overwhelming, which can cause one to act out in confounding, possibly concerning ways. Like possibly threatening to kill your husband’s incredibly recent ex-girlfriend?



Selena Gomez released her new single, “Lose You to Love Me,” Tuesday night. A largely expectable song from Gomez—who hasn’t released an album since 2015's Revival—except for some key lyrics. In the ditty’s second verse, she sings:

I gave my all and they all know it / You turned me down and now it’s showing In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy Made me think I deserved it / In the thick of healing, yeah

That’s about Justin Bieber, right? Hailey Bieber seems to think so. Shortly after Gomez dropped the track, Hailey Bieber shared Summer Walker’s “I’ll Kill You” to her Instagram story. While not necessarily a direct threat, it is about a woman so desperately in love with her man she’d do anything for him. So pre-meditated murder seems still on the table!

What I haven’t wrapped my head around, though, is what’s Baldwin-Bieber’s angle on this? Selena recently finished a stint in rehab and a long-deserved “mental health break,” largely attributed to the pressures of childhood fame and her tumultuous relationship with Bieber. Can Baldwin-Bieber not see that publicly attacking the woman your husband left just two months before giving you an engagement ring looks...ridiculous? At least we can see some sort of consistency in Bieber’s effect on the women in his life. I’ll be praying for everyone involved—especially Baldwin-Bieber. (Those Halloween demons won’t banish themselves!) [People]

I don’t think Kelly Ripa understands what poverty looks like! Or, let me rephrase that: Recent comments seem to indicate that Kelly Ripa, renowned daytime television host, has only a minor grasp on structural inequality and scarcity of resources.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, the host explained what it was like to have two children attend NYU who’ve never been outside the million-dollar bill lined walls of her and Mark Consuelos’s Manhattan home. Her eldest, Mark, is living in what she describes as “extreme poverty” because he lives in Brooklyn and has to ask her for money on the regular.

“I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and he’s chronically poor. I don’t think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now. [...] Now that he’s living on his own, he’s called three times, ‘Halloween envelope arrived?’ Just so he can have electricity. He’s experiencing being an adult.”

Thankfully, her middle child Lola doesn’t seem to have that same problem. When they dropped her off for her first semester at NYU this fall, she spent her first night in college trekking back to her parent’s $30 million Upper East Side townhouse and throwing a secret party on the rooftop. Extreme poverty, y’all! [ET]

It’s Britney, bitch!

