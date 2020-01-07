Gwyneth Paltrow on Chris Martin's New Girlfriend, Dakota Johnson: 'I Love Her'

Image : via Getty

At last, Gwyneth Paltrow and I have something in common: a shared love of Dakota Johnson. Although Johnson isn’t boning my ex , so I guess it’s still a little different.

Paltrow made her love for Johnson known this week i n an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, after the interviewer brought up photos taken of her and husband Brad Falchuk hanging out with Johnson and Chris Martin in the Hamptons over the summer . (People reports Paltrow was also at Dakota’s 30th birthday party. Ellen Degeneres was not.)

Anyway, i t seems everybody’s cool:

“I love her,” Paltrow says. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

I could say something snarky, but as someone who finally decided it wasn’t worth hating her exes’ new girlfriends just based on the fact that they’re dating someone I am no longer dating, I will not! It’s nice that everyone is friends. Now, Dakota, please talk to your pal about this mess. [People]

Speaking of Gwyneth’s exes, Brad Pitt says his personal life is a “disaster.” Join the club ?

Page Six reports:

The “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” star joked with fellow guest Leonardo DiCaprio on an episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast — which was released on Monday — about being a target for the tabloids. When DiCaprio, 45, said he doesn’t have paparazzi following him as much as they did right after “Titanic,” Pitt, 56, responded, “I’m a little disgruntled with you now that I hear that.” He added, “I’m just, like, trash mag fodder. I don’t know … because of my disaster of a personal life, probably.”

I’m very sorry to hear that it is hard to be Brad Pitt . [Page Six]