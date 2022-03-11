Literally a single day after the world learned that Grimes and Elon Musk had a secret baby stashed upstairs, Page Six reports that Grimes is seeing someone new: whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

According to ever well-informed “sources,” Grimes and Manning have “U-Hauled it” and are cohabitating in Austin, the same city that Musk’s traveling sideshow of OSHA infractions now calls home. Grimes and Manning have also been palling around online, with Grimes writing that she “seem[s] to be taking [Manning’s] word as final these days,” in a Twitter exchange. ( Manning did not immediately respond to Jezebel’s request for comment.)

It’s been a wild few months for Grimes and Musk. Their split was first reported September, and back then, the only child the two shared was their toddler son X Æ A-Xii, helpfully known as X, for short. Fast forward to yesterday, when Vanity Fair’s new profile of the pop star revealed that she’d had another kid with Musk via surrogate. In true Grimes style, the baby wasn’t premiered in a sepia-toned photo of a tiny foot, but in a sitcom-worth comedy of errors: After being invited to Grimes’s home for their interview, Vanity Fair’s reporter heard a baby crying upstairs. With some gentle prodding, Grimes revealed that she had a new, never-before-heard-of kid that she’d purportedly not intended the magazine to find out about. “I don’t know,” she told Vanity Fair. “I don’t know what I was thinking.” She later revealed that her daughter’s name was Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, though they were calling her Y for short, as in: Y are we just hearing about this?

As for the status of her relationship with Musk? It seems that, at least at the time of the interview, they were back together. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” Grimes told the magazine. “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Apparently, one of the things Grimes has going on is a relationship with a globally recognized whistleblower. Grimes likes to have fun with the press—recall that trolling show of reading The Communist Manifesto for the paps—so it seems likely that she knows exactly what she’s doing with this whole secret baby/new girlfriend twofer.

After all, she did kind of tip us off. When news broke of her initial split from Musk, Grimes said that she planned to start “colonizing Europe separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune.” Will she and Manning be the first recruits? Maybe I can learn to live with the billionaire class fleeing to Mars and leaving the rest of us on a burning planet, if they promise to keep us plebs supplied with celebrity drama.