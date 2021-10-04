Grimes and Elon Musk broke up which means both of them are facing the abyss of their post-break-up cringe era in which they each have to one-up each other in some manner to prove that they are doing better than the other. Musk is probably planning space travel with his child, a2+b2=c2, and Grimes is discovering Karl Marx for the first time.

On Sunday the singer was traveling to a photoshoot when, according to a post on her Instagram, she got “really stressed” by the paparazzi following her and so she decided to give them some poses with the only prop she had on hand, a copy of The Communist Manifesto. But Grimes isn’t deprogramming herself from the cult of billionaire by reading about class struggle but instead just trying to create a newer better kind of political system. “Personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru [sic] crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it,” she wrote in her post. Go off sis?

Anyway, this was all just a ruse to get some good paparazzi pics off which is really just the celebrity version of “felt cute, might delete later.”