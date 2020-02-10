Greta Gerwig and Her Green-Clad Coven Stormed the Oscars Afterparties

Image : Getty

In her hit song “Best Friends,” former kid pop star Sophia Grace announced: “I’m your number one girl, I’m your best friend/And I’ll always be there, right ‘til the end/Sophia Grace got your back, just know that/And that’s the reason why I’m rappin’ on this hot track.” And while I cannot verify if this is true or not, I’m almost positive that Greta Gerwig and her own best friends listened to said anthem in the limo ride to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party!

On the afterparty’s grey carpet, Gerwig showed up awardless, but surrounded by her friends in complimentary shades of mustard green. Seems like the much better outcome anyway! Getty wasn’t kind enough to explain who any of them were, but Just Jared asserts they are her “best friends.” I’ll take their word for it!

As the coven leader, Gerwig was the only one in black, courtesy of my enemy Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director for Dior. (I’d recognize that sheer fabric anywhere!) As for the rest, I’m sensing shades of Reformation, or LA boutiques that copy Reformation. Maybe even Eileen Fisher? That seems like the sort of thing Gerwig would dress her coven in. [Just Jared]

Kim Kardashian, who is consistently lucky enough to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, revealed last night that daughter North West has a private TikTok account. That tracks, considering Kim and Kanye needed an interesting anecdote for reporters at a party where they are sorely misplaced!

ET reports that Kim, while speaking to the outlet, claimed that her daughter’s next professional pivot will be TikTok star: “North has a private TikTok account, so we do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts. She’s not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks. I might post one soon.” I can’t imagine stage-managing my kid’ s TikTok account, but that is also why Kris Jenner is fucking rich and I am not. Kim’s just following in the Kardashian tradition! [ET]

Anyway, here’s what Cardi B is up to:



