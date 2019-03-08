Image: Getty

Lana Del Rey is self-publishing a collection of poetry called Violet Bent Backwards Over Grass, and she’s selling it for just a dollar.



In an Instagram post, Del Rey offered to drop off boxes of the book to small bookstores, which is sweet:

“Wanted to say any mom-and-pop SoCal/ San Fran book stores that are interested in having it just let me know and I’ll drive you out a couple boxes when I’m done binding it in a few months.”

When someone in the comments asked how much the book would cost, she replied, “$1 … because my thoughts are priceless.” Sounds fair.

She’s also posted some of the poems:

So if you find yourself in a SoCal indie bookstore with a dollar burning a hole in your pocket, there’s more where that came from.