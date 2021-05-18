Goop's Vagina Candles Apparently Keep Exploding, Lawsuit Edition

Image : Rachel Murray ( Getty Images )

In yet another incident of propulsive pussy, Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina scented candle has reporte dly exploded again , causing a fire in an unsuspecting vagina candle purchaser’s home. In January, a British woman named Jody Thompson claimed the infamous brand’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle “exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere.” Now, a Texas man Colby Watson is suing the brand after claiming HIS pussy candle went boom.



It would seem Goop’s vagina is... literally explosive.

TMZ reports that Watson filed a breach of warranty and product liability lawsuit, and is attempting to cobble together a class action lawsuit totaling $5 million from his claims. As he tells it, he left the candle burning for a few hours on a nightstand in February, until it became engulfed in flames and exploded, filling his bedroom with smoke. In court docs obtained by the outlet, “Watson acknowledges the candle comes with a “limited warning” on Goop.com — including cautioning not to burn the candle for more than 2 hours at a time — but he says that warning is insufficient.”

In a response to the lawsuit, a rep for Goop told TMZ:



“We’re confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product. We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell. Here, Heretic—the brand that supplies the candle— has substantiated the product’s performance and safety through industry standard testing.”

I think the lesson here is to not buy expensive candles that smell like a celebrity’s bits and pieces. Right? Anyway, good luck Colby!

