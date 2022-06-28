Over the weekend, some of music’s biggest stars took the stage at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival. There were a few notable no-shows—Doja Cat had to pull out, citing emergency tonsil surgery, and despite rumors that he might make an appearance during Billie Eilish’s set, a surprise cameo from Harry Styles also never materialized.

Still, the festival wasn’t lacking in star power. Two performers made Glasto history—20-year-old Eilish as the youngest ever headliner, and 80-year-old Paul McCartney as the oldest. Other notable performers included Diana Ross, Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, and Wet Leg, who scored one of the festival’s biggest moments by leading the crowd in one massive primal scream.

Artists also used their time onstage to condemn the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, with Lily Allen joining Olivia Rodrigo to dedicate a duet of Allen’s “Fuck You” to the justices who voted to overturn Roe, and Megan The Stallion leading a chant of, “My body, my motherfucking choice.”

On top of all of that, there were also plenty of killer looks—from 1980s bridesmaid corpse to Xena: Warrior chic—so let’s dive in.