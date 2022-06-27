It was a big weekend for music, and from the BET Awards to the Glastonbury Festival, stars on both sides of the pond united in expressing one incredibly well-deserved sentiment towards the U. S. Supreme Court: Fuck you.

During the BET Awards, which were held at LA’s Microsoft Theater Sunday night, presenter Janelle Monae held a middle finger aloft and said, “Fuck You, Supreme Court.” (They were bleeped for their efforts, but that finger made it into the live telecast unscathed.)

“I’d like to give a special, special shoutout to Black women, to Black queer artists, to Black nonbinary artists,” they said. “These artists making art on our own terms, owning our truths and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies, my body, and our decisions, my decision.”

Monae wasn’t the only artist to use their time onstage to address Roe’s overturn. After Lizzo performed her single “About Damn Time,” host Taraji P. Henson praised the star’s $500,000 donation to Planned Parenthood. (Speaking of donations, there are plenty of organizations that better serve people in need of abortions and are far less well-funded, if Lizzo or anyone else is looking for somewhere to send some cash.)

“It’s about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman, Henson said onstage. “It’s a sad day in America.”

Jazmine Sullivan, who won best R&B/pop artist, called on men to vocally support abortion rights. “It’s a hard time right now for us, and I want to speak directly to the men,” she said. “We need y’all. We need y’all to stand up. Stand up for us, stand up with us.”

Meanwhile, at Glastonbury, Phoebe Bridgers led a chant of “Fuck the Supreme Court,” while Megan Thee Stallion, who put it “on the motherfucking record that the hot boys and the hot girls do not support this bullshit,” got the crowd chanting, “My body, my motherfucking choice.”

And Olivia Rodrigo performed Lily Allen’s “Fuck You,” a song that Allen has said was inspired by the likes of George W. Bush and the UK far-right.

“This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh,” said Rodrigo, as Allen, who appeared alongside her for the duet, punctuated the remarks with some lively middle finger action. “We hate you.”

