In a move we all kind of saw coming, the Biden Administration is expected to advise all vaccinated Americans to seek out an additional booster shot for their covid -19 vaccine.



The White House is expected to publicly announce this guidance on Wednesday, according to unnamed officials who spoke with the New York Times. This advisory only applies to individuals who got the two-shot vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Recipients of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will probably also need to get an additional booster shot, but officials are still waiting on results from a necessary clinical trial.

I think I speak for all of us when I say give me the fucking vaccine. Respectfully.

Anyway, here’s more covid -related news to catch you up this morning: